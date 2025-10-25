The Department of Justice announced Friday it will send election monitors to polling locations across California and New Jersey for the upcoming November 4 general election, citing efforts to ensure transparency and compliance with federal voting laws.

According to a Justice Department press release, monitors from the Civil Rights Division will be present in six jurisdictions—Passaic County, New Jersey; and California’s Kern, Riverside, Fresno, Orange, and Los Angeles Counties. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the initiative is meant to “uphold the highest standards of election integrity” and guarantee that “the American people get the fair, free, and transparent elections they deserve.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon stated that “Transparent election processes and election monitoring are critical tools for safeguarding our elections and ensuring public trust in the integrity of our elections.” Acting U.S. Attorney affirmed his office would “work tirelessly to uphold and protect the integrity of the election process,” while Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba added that “Election protection means making sure every eligible voter can participate freely and every lawful vote is counted.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sharply condemned the announcement in a video message, claiming the Trump administration had “no basis” to send monitors into California polling sites. “This is about voter intimidation. This is about voter suppression, period, full stop,” Newsom declared. He accused federal officials of creating “a chill” through the “federalization of the National Guard” and portrayed the move as similar to “masked men” from ICE or Border Patrol appearing near voting locations. “They do not believe in fair and free elections,” Newsom continued. “Our republic, our democracy, is on the line.”

In a series of posts on X, Newsom wrote, “Donald Trump’s puppet DOJ has no business screwing around with next month’s election,” and called the move “a deliberate attempt to scare off voters and undermine a fair election.” He also asserted, “Trump is sending the DOJ to California to ‘monitor’ the election. His intentions are clear — he wants to suppress the vote. And when we win, he will falsely lay claim to fraud. We will not be intimidated.”

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) also criticized the plan, writing on X:

There is no credibility to the Department of Justice’s announcement made just hours before Donald Trump holds a campaign event with Jack Ciattarelli. This is clearly a political act led by election denier Pam Bondi. This isn’t about election integrity, it’s about the Trump Administration trying to intimidate voters and cast doubt on our legitimate and secure democratic process.

Dhillon responded, “Cry harder. @TheJusticeDept has been sending election monitors to New Jersey for decades. We are just here to make sure nobody’s rights are violated. What’s the problem? And did you have a problem when Democrat AGs sent the monitors? Go on, share your tweets. We are waiting.”

The Justice Department noted that the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces federal laws such as the Voting Rights Act, the Help America Vote Act, and the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. The Department also confirmed it will receive public complaints about possible violations of federal voting rights laws up to and through Election Day.

The deployment comes amid heightened scrutiny of election procedures. Earlier this month, a California voter received two mail-in ballots for the same person, one example of broader concerns about the state’s mail-in system and ballot-harvesting laws. The issue coincides with broader debates over how elections are structured nationwide. Breitbart News contributor Peter Schweizer recently highlighted how race-based congressional apportionment and gerrymandered “minority-majority” districts have tilted representation toward Democrats for decades. He noted that errors in the 2020 Census and opaque federal algorithms have fueled new concerns about election fairness nationwide.