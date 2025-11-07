Wisconsin’s Democrat congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke endorsed socialist Muslim Zohran Mamdani in New York City’s mayoral race but refuses to say if she plans to invite Mamdani to Wisconsin to campaign with her.

Exclusive video first obtained by Breitbart News shows Cooke ignoring questions, walking across a busy crosswalk as she avoided acknowledging the inquiry.

“Hey Rebecca. Quick question. I saw you endorsed Zohran Mamdani. Do you plan to invite him to Wisconsin to campaign with you?” the questioner asked, as she ignored it completely.

WATCH:

Footage has surfaced of Cooke saying that she would have supported Mamdani if she had a vote in New York City’s election. She has also backed Mamdani’s policies, including his opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeting and arresting criminal illegal immigrants.

“…I feel like the way that the Trump administration has been using ICE across our communities is disgusting and wrong,” she said.

It should also come as no surprise that Soros-backed Cooke has been endorsed by socialist Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as well. He deemed her a “working class fighter” who has “lived through failed policies from Washington elites and is ready to deliver tangible outcomes that working people will actually feel.”

Notably, Cooke ran against U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) in the last election, losing by less than three percentage points as Democrats eye this seat as a potential pickup.

“Rebecca Cooke can’t run away from her endorsement of Socialist Zohran Mamdani and their radical agenda that defunds the police, abolishes private property, and raises taxes on hardworking families,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Zach Bannon said in a statement.

“Communist Cooke doesn’t represent Wisconsin values, and voters will once again reject her extremism at the ballot,” he added.

WATCH — “Look What Happened!” Mike Johnson Decries Where Democrat Party Is Going:

This comes as the NRCC outlined its intention to make every Democrat up for reelection in battleground districts own their party’s embrace of Marxism with the rise of Mamdani.

“Hakeem Jeffries’ endorsement of Zohran Mamdani confirms what NRCC polling and research already showed: the Democratic Party has been hijacked by the radical left,” the NRCC said in a memo on October 28:

Mamdani is a socialist hostile to America, supports an agenda ripped directly from the pages of the Communist Manifesto, is openly anti-police, and is funded by groups with ties to terrorist organizations like Hamas. His platform, defunding police, raising taxes, and embracing socialism, is out of step with what the American people want and need.

“With his endorsement, Jeffries endorsed every plank in this platform and exposed his vulnerable Frontline members to the political fallout from it. Every House Democrat owns Mamdani’s anti-American agenda, and the NRCC will weaponize it against them,” it added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has also pointed to the fact that the Democrat party has been taken over by the radical left.

“Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are both from New York, the top Democrat leader in the House and the top leader in the Senate. They couldn’t get around that, and so Hakeem had to ultimately embrace it. He had to,” Johnson said during a press conference on Thursday. “He had to give the full blessing to Mamdani and his agenda, and he co-owns it. And Chuck Schumer flirted with it.”

“And then this morning, you saw the headline, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now announced her retirement this morning. That is a very important sign that I hope that you all will delve into. Even the famous San Francisco liberal is not far-left enough for the neo-Marxist,” the Speaker observed, pointing out that even Democrats who campaigned on being moderate are now forced to deal with the radical wing of their party, which is taking over. Those moderate Democrats, he continued, are “no match for the coming communist wave taking over their party.”