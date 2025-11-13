Elon Musk Backs Rep. Byron Donalds as Next Governor of Florida

Former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk has formally endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) to be the next governor of Florida.

Responding to a February clip of Donalds announcing his gubernatorial bid, Musk wrote on Wednesday night, “Congratulations, Byron! You certainly have my full support.”

“Thank you @elonmusk!” Donalds said in return. “I am honored to have your full support.”

The endorsement comes as Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) cannot run again due to tern limits. Donalds has also received endorsements from other key political figures, including Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL), top Florida sheriffs, and none other than President Donald Trump.

“I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump said in February, describing Donalds as a “TOTAL WINNER” and someone who will fight “tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump predicted Donalds would be a “truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida.”

“…and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!” Trump said at the time.

Past polling has shown Donalds dominating his potential primary opponents in the primary gubernatorial race, a Breitbart News reported in September:

The survey first looked at a “theoretical” ballot with Donalds, Collins, and Renner as options. That resulted in 40 percent choosing Donalds, while two percent went for Collins and Renner. However, the vast majority, 54 percent, remained unsure. The pollster then looked at an “informed” ballot, where voters know more about each candidate, including the fact that President Donald Trump has endorsed Donalds to take Gov. Ron DeSantis’s place, the latter of whom is constrained by term limits. In that scenario, Donalds receives a majority support — 57 percent — while Collins stays consistent with two percent support, and Renner drops a percentage point with one percent support. In that scenario, 38 percent remain unsure.

Speaking to Breitbart News over the summer, Donalds said his vision is to really take Florida to “the next level.”

We’re blessed to live in the best state in America,” Donalds said. “We have great leadership in our state.”

“Governor DeSantis has led our state tremendously, and now it’s taking all that success and then now building upon it. What are we going to do about the future of transportation in our state, making sure it’s easier for our citizens to move through our cities and move to the states. Insurance.

“We have to continue to do everything we can to drive prices low,” he said, expressing confidence that the Sunshine State “can become the financial capital of the world in a decade.”

