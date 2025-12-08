Gavin Newsom’s California: Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 8-Year-Old Girl in Drunk Driving Crash

An illegal alien is accused of drunk driving and causing a crash that left an 8-year-old girl dead in the sanctuary state of California.

Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged a detainer against 25-year-old illegal alien Brayan Alva-Rodriguez of Guatemala after he allegedly caused a head-on collision on a San Diego highway that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old girl.

According to local police, Alva-Rodriguez was driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma drunk when he crossed lanes and hit a Toyota Camry head-on. The driver of the Camry, a 26-year-old man from Yuma, Arizona, suffered major injuries as did his front passenger, a 28-year-old woman.

Three children in the back of the Camry, a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy, and an 8-year-old girl, were taken to a nearby children’s hospital. The girl did not survive her injuries and died there.

“How many deaths of children at the hands of criminal illegal aliens need to happen before Governor Newsom and sanctuary politicians will prioritize the safety and security of American families?” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

ICE officials said Alva-Rodriguez has a history of drunk driving, including a 2020 arrest for driving under the influence and a 2021 arrest for driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

“This serial drunk driver should have never been allowed back onto California roads,” McLaughlin said. “We are praying for the family of this child, who will be grieving this holiday season. Secretary Noem is calling on Governor Newsom to honor this ICE arrest detainer for this illegal alien.”

