Trump Approval Rating up as Republicans Applaud Focus on Affordability

President Donald Trump’s approval moved up to 41 percent in the past week as Republicans applauded his handling of fundamental living costs, a sign the administration’s new focus on everyday concerns is driving his popularity, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday.

The six-day poll closed on Monday and set out key factors likely to win approval in the White House with daily bread and butter affordability issues (no pun intended) to the fore.

The numbers came out as Trump dismissed concerns about the U.S. economy, grading its performance as “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus” in a new interview and rubbishing concerns about inflation, as noted by the Independent.

“We’re bringing prices way down,” Trump said at the White House on Monday. “You can call it ‘affordability’ or anything you want — but the Democrats caused the affordability problem and we’re the ones that are fixing it.”

To start, the polling recorded a rise in approval from the previous month’s 38 percent, which was Trump’s lowest since his return to the White House.

During last year’s state elections, Republicans faced setbacks as Democrats criticized the Trump administration over inflation, as Reuters notes.

Recently, Trump’s forthright approach to the issue, including reducing tariff hikes and promising to tackle high food prices, has aimed to counteract this criticism while delivering rewards to all voters.

That appears to be working.

Despite ongoing challenges with inflation rates, which surged under Biden’s administration, Trump has managed a slight rebound in Hispanic approval.

The latest survey, encompassing 4,434 U.S. adults, suggests a renewed engagement strategy as he prepares to discuss affordability and economic issues in Pennsylvania, a state crucial for upcoming elections.

Trump will road-test his tackling of Americans’ affordability woes at a Tuesday rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania — shifting an argument made in Oval Office appearances and social media posts to a campaign-style event, AP reports.

