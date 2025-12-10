An illegal alien drunk driver has been deported from the United States after he killed 27-year-old Jasmine Carpio in a crash in Greeley, Colorado.

On November 9, Carpio was driving to the hospital where she had recently started working when a drunk Eduardo Parra-Corral, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, ran a red light and struck her vehicle.

Carpio was rushed to the hospital where she had worked, and died days later from her injuries. Carpio’s mother, Chrystal, told local media that Carpio was engaged and she and her fiancé had been saving money for their wedding.

“They were going to get married and start having kids next year because they paid everything off,” Chrystal said.

Parra-Corral was arrested by the Greeley Police Department on vehicular homicide charges. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took custody of Parra-Corral and deported him to his native Mexico.

Retired ICE official John Fabbricatore posted on X that Colorado officials had released Parra-Corral from jail, prompting federal agents to take custody of him.

“An illegal alien killed her. An illegal that was then let out on bond. ICE picked him up and deported him. Colorado refuses to hold illegal alien killers in jail, so ICE has no choice but to deport them,” Fabbricatore wrote. “Thousands of ICE arrests are like this. The media calls them ‘not criminals’ since they don’t have a conviction.”

