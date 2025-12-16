Nolte: President Trump’s Rob Reiner Statement Made a Valuable Point

President Trump’s Truth Social post about the murder of Rob Reiner has all the usual suspects beside themselves (their favorite position), but there’s a great point in the President’s words that everyone appears to be missing.

Here’s his full statement:

A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!

First off, as is always the case, those raging against Trump refuse to see things from his viewpoint. As much as we might admire Rob Reiner’s art and grieve his and his wife’s grisly murder, Reiner’s legacy is a full legacy that goes beyond his terrible death, his time on All in the Family, and the great movies he directed. There is also this…

For at least a decade, Reiner was one of the ugliest, cruelest, and most dishonest political animals on the public stage. Heaven only knows how he found time to do anything other than abuse his status as a Hollywood and political elite, as he seemed to eat up his waking hours spreading what he knew were lies (the Russia Collusion Hoax, etc.). Worse, he deliberately engaged in a crusade to dehumanize Trump and his supporters as existential threats to the world, democracy, and America.

Sorry, but there is no excusing Reiner’s use of his public standing to abuse the truth.

Remember this… It wasn’t Trump who made this feud personal and public. It was Rob Reiner, and asking a human being (which Trump’s critics tend to forget he is) to wash away a decade of bitter, dishonest, and highly personal smears with goodwill that was never extended to him is asking an awful lot.

But here’s the part of Trump’s statement that grabbed me…

Reiner “was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights…” wrote the President.

From what we know, Rob Reiner’s 32-year-old son Nick has been arrested and charged with butchering his mother and father. We also know that Nick has a long history of mental and addiction issues that stretch back to his early teens. And here’s something else we know…

For a full decade now, the corporate media, the Democrat Party, Hollywood, academia, Silicon Valley, much of corporate America, and their high-profile spokespeople (like Rob Reiner) have relentlessly engaged in what they know is a dishonest campaign to gin up hate and fear. Ever since Trump arrived on the political scene in 2015, every major leftist institution has focused on making a substantial percentage of the country not only hate Trump and his supporters, but hate anyone who dares disagree with them on any issue. George Orwell wrote of a daily “Two Minutes Hate.” That’s nothing compared to the last ten years — a 24/7 hate-hate-hate crusade ringing out from every corner of our culture. Rob Reiner stood at the tip of that spear straight through to the end of last year.

In addition to the hate, there’s the fear these institutions and people like Reiner spread like heroin. All the ferocious lies about Nazis and fascism and the end of democracy… The planet is doomed, the oceans will rise, America is a racist country, capitalism has failed, the future is hopeless….

Granted, we don’t know if this had anything to do with Rob and Michelle Reiner’s murder, but common sense tells us that Trump has a point.

Just take a moment to think about it, and you’ll realize this manufactured hate campaign has had a devastating effect on Americans’ mental health; that a decade of spreading all of this bitter fear, division, and hopelessness has triggered something in those who were already mentally fragile. How could it not? Even if you erase the Reiner tragedy from the discussion, we’ve seen an explosion of behavior from the left that ranges from violent to frightening to bizarre to cruel.

They tried to assassinate Trump twice.

They assassinated Charlie Kirk.

Then they celebrated Kirk’s assassination.

Then they mercilessly went after his widow.

They brag about excommunicating family members who vote differently.

They’re desperate to sterilize and sexualize children.

They gush over the cute assassin accused of gunning down a healthcare CEO.

They support attorney general candidates who openly wish death on Republican children.

And they justify this madness based on their self-righteous hate and existential fear of The Other Side, of Those Bad People, of you and I — a hate deliberately and carefully crafted out of lies by our Whoopi Goldbergs, Jake Tappers, Nancy Pelosis, and, yes, Rob Reiners.

There is simply no doubt that the organized left — and Rob Reiner was one of their outspoken leaders — have worsened mental health in this country, not based on what they see as an actual threat, but based on their bloodthirsty desire to gain and hold onto power at any cost. And it’s all lies directed at one man who, in a sane world, would be seen as a moderate Republican.

But here’s the thing… When you’re provoking the mentally fragile and ill, you can’t guarantee how the tipping point will manifest, where it will be directed, or if the monster you’ve created won’t turn on you.

Might it have been better for Trump to say nothing about Reiner?

Perhaps.

But that doesn’t mean he’s wrong.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.