House Speaker Mike Johnson Previews ‘Very Aggressive Legislative Agenda’ to Make Trump Priorities a Reality

House Republicans will be pursuing a “very aggressive legislative agenda” come January, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) previewed on Tuesday.

Johnson forecasted “a very aggressive legislative agenda coming right out of the gates in January,” explaining: “We’re going to continue to work, for example, on health care, to continue to bring costs down to the American people, to bring down the cost of living overall.”

More specifically, Johnson said Americans can expect to see what he described as “an aggressive affordability agenda.”

“And we’re going to see continued codification of the President’s executive orders. He’s up to about 200 of those. Probably about 150 of them are codifiable by Congress, and we’re working steadily through that list,” he added, promising results for the American people.

Further, he said Americans will begin to see the effects of the big, beautiful bill, which President Donald Trump signed over the summer.

“You’re going to see us delivering for the American people, while the effects of that giant piece of legislation that we did on July 4, got signed on July 4, comes into implementation. So much more, much more yet to do. And the President, I talk about that almost every day, and he’s excited about it,” the Speaker added.

WATCH:

Affordability has been a massive narrative for the Trump administration throughout his first year in office, as Breitbart News detailed:

Indeed, costs have come down significantly since Trump took the helm from former President Joe Biden and his administration — an administration that oversaw record high gas prices reaching an average of $5.016 in the summer of 2022, egg prices that shot up 147 percent, and skyrocketing inflation. As Breitbart News reported in November 2023, at that time the average U.S. household needed an extra $11,434 per year just to maintain the same standard of living they had only a few years prior. In contrast, President Donald Trump’s policies have reduced the cost of living on various fronts, with inflation cooling more than expected. During Biden’s term, the annual inflation rate actually peaked to the highest rate in over 40 years at over nine percent.

This also coincides with a recent report from GasBuddy, revealing that Christmas Day gas prices are falling to the lowest level since 2020.

“GasBuddy expects the national average on Christmas Day to land near $2.79 per gallon, below last year’s price of $3.00, saving motorists over half a billion dollars during the Christmas week compared to last year,” the report reads.