Jeanie Beeman, the Target employee who was harassed by a crazed leftist for wearing a shirt in support of Turning Point USA founder and free speech martyr Charlie Kirk, received a standing ovation from tens of thousands of attendees at Turning Point USA’s 2025 AmericaFest conference on Saturday.

Beeman was welcomed to the stage by Jack Posobiec and Benny Johnson, causing the crowd of tens of thousands of AmericaFest attendees to erupt in cheers.

Additional footage from the moment Beeman took the stage at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference shows the massive crowd that welcomed her.

After being asked what Charlie Kirk’s life meant to her, Beeman replied, “It meant that I can stand for freedom. I did, in a way. I stand for my rights, and that’s why I watched him.”

“Because I love the way he stood up and stood for God. And I love the way he talked to the students,” Beeman continued.

“Like everybody else, I just loved him,” she added.

Beeman also thanked the AmericaFest crowd for their applause and donations.

“When your GiveSendGo went up, and all of this happened, I reached out to Erika Kirk, I let her know about this, and Erika said, ‘Jack, I want her at AmFest,'” Posobiec said.

“Such a precious moment with sweet Jeanie Beeman at AmFest 2025,” Erika Kirk said in a Saturday X post, sharing video footage of her speaking with Beeman backstage.

“Thank you for being a part of my Charlie’s legacy. I love your courage. God bless you,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, a woman identified as Michelea Ponce — an employee of Enloe Health in Chico, California — posted a video of herself harassing Beeman for wearing a shirt in support of Charlie Kirk while she was working her shift at Target last week.

In the video, Ponce hurled insults at Beeman and threatened to go to a Target manager about her attire. The Target employee, however, remained polite throughout the ghastly ordeal, and told Ponce to “have a nice day,” before walking away.

The video went viral on social media, where Ponce received significant backlash.

Meanwhile, a GiveSendGo fundraiser was created for Beeman in the hopes that she “can afford a much-needed vacation” and find time to “relax, recharge, and just forget about the ugliness.”

As of Saturday evening, the fundraiser has reached $273,575 in donations.

Due to the overwhelming support, the GiveSendGo fundraiser’s goal has been updated to $300,000.

“Maybe we can give her a vacation and retirement!” an update to the fundraiser’s description reads.

Turning Point USA is hosting its annual end-of-the year conference in Phoenix, Arizona — the organization’s first AmericaFest since the horrific assassination of its founder, Charlie Kirk, on September 10.

The conference has attracted over 30,000 attendees — many of whom are first-time visitors — making this year’s AmericaFest the largest conference in Turning Point USA history.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.