Two hospitals in Colorado have halted giving sex change drugs to minors, citing a crackdown from President Donald Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Both the Children’s Hospital of Colorado and Denver Health said they will no longer write or renew prescriptions for puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for patients under 18 years old, 9News reported Friday. Neither hospital previously performed sex change surgeries on minors, according to the outlet.

“Following the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) announced referral of an investigation against Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado), the hospital must suspend all medical gender-affirming care for patients under 18 years old while we await federal court rulings and assess the rapidly evolving legal landscape,” Children’s Hospital Colorado said in a statement. “This referral threatens Children’s Colorado’s Medicare and Medicaid funding, risking care for hundreds of thousands of children.”

READ MORE: Trump Administration Moves to Ban Hospitals from Performing Sex-Change Procedures on Children

Denver Health similarly released a statement saying it “made the difficult decision to suspend gender affirming care to youth” after reviewing actions taken by HHS.

“These changes, which are made necessary by the actions of HHS, substantially affect access to critical health services. We also are concerned that the important relationships built between our providers and patients to help make informed decisions about their care are being disrupted,” the hospital said.

RELATED: 19 States Sue HHS for Blocking Sex-Rejecting Procedures for Minors

Both hospitals said they will be providing “supportive services” to families impacted by the decision.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.