Leftist Wikipedia Refers to ‘U.S. Abduction’ of Socialist Dictator Nicolás Maduro

Leftist online source Wikipedia wasted no time in defining the Trump administration’s flawless capture of Venezuela’s illegitimate socialist dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, as something less than a moment to be celebrated.

Within hours of the successful move an entry for the Wikipedia page dedicated to the dictator’s wife, Cilia Flores, referred to it as an “abduction.”

As Breitbart News reported, Maduro, who maintained his power through several sham presidential elections, was actively wanted by U.S. authorities on multiple narco-terrorism charges.

The U.S. had an active $50 million bounty on information leading to Nicolás Maduro’s arrest and/or conviction, Breitbart News’s Christian K. Caruzo reported.

In 2020, U.S. courts accused Maduro of being a leading figure, if not the leader, of the Cartel of the Suns, an international cocaine trafficking operation led by top members of the Venezuelan regime that for years sought to “flood” the United States with cocaine to harm its people, Caruzo reported.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were “captured and flown out of the country” on Saturday night after a series of explosions hit Caracas.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement,” President Trump said in a Truth Social statement confirming the successful action.

The couple will appear in U.S. federal court on Monday to face narco-terrorism charges.