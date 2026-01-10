WATCH — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: ICE Agent ‘Walked Away with a Hop in His Step’ After Deadly Shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) is claiming the federal agent hit by a vehicle before fatally shooting Renee Good “walked away with a hop in his step.”

His statement came after the agent’s cellphone footage was released, showing a different angle of the incident that happened on Wednesday which has resulted in leftist groups protesting.

Frey told ABC News, “He walked away with a hop in his step from the incident. There’s another person that’s dead. He held out his cellphone. I think that speaks for itself.”

The agent shot and killed the woman who allegedly “weaponized her vehicle” as leftists were blocking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during their targeted operations in Minneapolis, per Breitbart News.

In a statement posted on X, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the ICE officer feared for his life, his fellow officer’s lives, and anyone else who might be put in danger by the driver. Therefore, he fired defensive shots.

“This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats,” the agency stated:

The additional footage was recorded by the ICE agent who was hit by and subsequently shot Good, Breitbart News reported on Friday. Watch the clip from Alpha News here:

Following the shooting, Frey openly mocked the ICE agent’s reported hip injury during a press briefing. Breitbart News’s Bob Price wrote:

Frey leaned heavily on Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals this week, deploying Rule #5 — “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon” — as he openly mocked an ICE agent’s reported hip injury from this week’s enforcement incident that resulted in the death of a woman. Frey compared the injury to something that “might as well have come from closing a refrigerator door,” using sarcasm and belittlement to dismiss the federal account and undermine the seriousness of the agent’s claim.

Although Frey has demanded ICE “Get the fuck out of Minneapolis” in light of the shooting, the DHS has said that more than a dozen of the “worst of the worst” illegal alien criminals in Minnesota were nabbed despite rioting and obstruction from leftists and Democrat politicians, Breitbart News reported Friday.