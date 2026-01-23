California Republican gubernatorial candidates Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton are leading over Democrat gubernatorial candidates, according to a recent report.

Kathy Barnette, a weekend host with talk radio 1210 WPHT, wrote in a post on X that “PER POLITICO” Bianco, who is the Riverside County Sheriff, “leads California’s gubernatorial race.”

According to the poll from Politico, Bianco and Hilton have a one-point difference, with Bianco receiving 18 percent, while Hilton has 17 percent.

On the Democratic side, former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) received 14 percent, while Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) received 11 percent. Billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer received eight percent, and former Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra received six percent.

Bianco and Hilton’s lead over their Democrat opponents signals a dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party in the state.

Breitbart News reported in March that a poll conducted by national pollster David Wolfson found that nearly 50 percent of likely California voters revealed they were considering voting for a Republican governor.

“This is a referendum,” Bianco wrote in a post on X. “This is California rejecting the anti-ICE, anti-business, anti-female, anti-gun policies of Gavin Newsom.”

According to Bianco’s campaign website, some of his priorities are to “cut taxes on working families and businesses,” “stop the over-regulation of California’s economy to support job growth and business,” and to “unleash California’s energy resources to lower the price of gas and utilities.”

Other priorities of Bianco’s include protecting California “by stopping illegal crossings, ending sanctuary policies, and dismantling drug and trafficking networks.”

Bianco, who announced in February that he was jumping into California’s gubernatorial race, has called for ending the state’s income tax.

“It’s time to end state income tax,” Bianco wrote in a post on X in December. “Tax payers shouldn’t be carrying the burden for Sacramento’s special interests.”

Breitbart News reported in October that in a poll from Emerson College, Hilton, a conservative commentator, held a one-point lead over Porter, with Hilton having 16 percent, while Porter had 15 percent.

Bianco was reported to have 11 percent, while former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Becerra received five percent.