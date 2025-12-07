California Sheriff Chad Bianco Says It Is ‘Time to End’ State Income Tax

Riverside County Sheriff and California Republican gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco announced on Saturday that it is “time to end” the state’s income tax.

“It’s time to end state income tax,” Bianco wrote in a post on X. “Tax payers shouldn’t be carrying the burden for Sacramento’s special interests.”

Bianco’s website for governor of California states that some of his priorities are to “cut taxes on working families and businesses,” “stop the over-regulation of California’s economy to support job growth and business,” and to “unleash California’s energy resources to lower the price of gas and utilities.”

Bianco’s website states:

California is the most expensive state to live in America, which explains why from July 2020 and July 2023 we have lost 412,000 people to other states. It is no surprise given residents must deal with the highest income tax and most regulations of any other state. Decades of failed policies, over taxation, and regulations have are causing Californians to leave for greener pastures.

When announcing in February that he was jumping into the California gubernatorial race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who is term-limited, Bianco said the state’s residents deserve better than to have to deal with high taxes, increased crime, and “tent encampments in every major city.”

“We have to be brutally honest during this campaign, and that includes those in the media,” Bianco said at the time. “It is only our Democrat elected officials who are responsible for the decline of California. What is it that they have given us? Rampant crime, higher taxes, the highest cost of living in our nation, tent encampments in every major city, more fentanyl deaths, catastrophic fires, a broken homeowners’ insurance market, and people across our state are struggling to afford groceries and gas. Californians deserve better.”

On the Republican side in California’s gubernatorial race, Bianco is facing opponent former Fox News host Steve Hilton. On the Democrat side, former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), former Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (D) have thrown their hats into the gubernatorial race.