Amber Rose Blasts Ariana Grande for Pushing Her Fans to ‘Stay Home, Don’t Work’ to Protest ICE: ‘Shut the F**k Up’

Model and reality TV star Amber Rose flamed Wicked star Ariana Grande after the pop star urged her fans to join the leftist anti-ICE nationwide protest, where followers are asked to not work, shop, or attend school activities on January 30th.

“I think she’s worth $250 to 300 million, telling people not to go to work, protest ICE,” Amber Rose said during a recent livestream with YouTuber SNEAKO. “It’s like girl shut the fuck up. Are you going to give your money to these people so they can stay home from work? Stop telling people to do that.”

“I think she’s retarded,” Rose continued slamming Grande. “Anyone that tells people to not go to work, not go to school, not fucking buy things for their family, and they’re worth $250, $300 million should shut the fuck up.”

“They’re saying ‘eat the rich,’ while they’re rich. There are so many inconsistencies there,” SNEAKO said.

“I ain’t trying to hear that shit,” Rose replied.

Rose, who endorsed President Donald Trump in 2024 and spoke and the Republican National Convention, called out Grande just days after the “7 Rings” singer took to her Instagram account and shared a story promoting the left-wing anti-ICE boycott.

Rose also went after Billie Eilish, saying the pop singer should “suck a dick” after she slammed Nicki Minaj for supporting President Trump. “Who gives a fuck,” Rose said about Eilish.

Nicki Minaj said earlier this at the Trump Accounts summit that she’s probably President Donald Trump’s “number one fan.” She also said the hate she’s received from leftists for supporting the president “actually motivates me to support him more.”