In a Republican primary where polls show him trailing or narrowly contending with two challengers, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has secured an endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business organization.

The endorsement was announced by Texans for Senator John Cornyn and included a statement from Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who said:

Senator John Cornyn consistently supports policies that provide stability for businesses, promote responsible budgeting, and strengthen America. From pro-growth fiscal and tax policy to proposals that strengthen our national security, Senator Cornyn has demonstrated steady, results-driven leadership. This is the kind of leadership the nation and Texas can always count on. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to endorse Senator Cornyn for his commitment to policies that help businesses plan, grow, and compete.

Cornyn expressed appreciation for the backing: “Founded in 1912, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce represents more than 3 million businesses and advocates for policies that encourage investment, hiring and private sector growth.” Cornyn said, “Throughout my career in public service, I have supported free market policies and worked to cut taxes and reduce burdensome regulations that harm the private sector. I am honored to have the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in this important U.S. Senate race.”

Multiple recent polls show Cornyn locked in a contentious three-way Republican primary against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt. According to a late January Hobby School of Public Affairs poll, Paxton led the race with 38 percent support among likely Republican voters, with Cornyn trailing at 31 percent and Hunt at 17 percent. That same poll showed Cornyn with a lower favorability rating (61 percent) compared to Paxton (72 percent) and Hunt (70 percent).

A J.L. Partners poll conducted from January 31 to February 2 painted a closer picture. Paxton held a narrow lead with 27 percent, followed closely by Hunt at 25.7 percent, and Cornyn at 25.5 percent, with over 21 percent of voters still undecided. The competitiveness of the race raises the possibility of a May 26 runoff, should no candidate clear the 50 percent threshold in the March 3 primary.

Cornyn’s endorsement from the U.S. Chamber complements a broad coalition of institutional, political, and industry support he has assembled. His list of endorsements includes elected officials like former Texas Gov. Rick Perry and local leaders such as Mayor Mattie Parker and Mayor Eric Gomez. He has also earned support from major law enforcement groups, including the National Border Patrol Council and the Texas Municipal Police Association.

In the business and trade sectors, Cornyn has received endorsements from the Texas Farm Bureau AgFund, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), Texas Trucking Association, Texas Chemistry Council, and various agricultural and manufacturing associations. Other key backers include the National Association of Home Builders, the National Association of Realtors, and the Hospital Political Action Committee. Influential ideological groups such as AIPAC, Texas Alliance for Life, and the Republican Jewish Coalition have also lined up behind him.

Meanwhile, Paxton received an endorsement this week from Turning Point Action, the political arm of the conservative youth organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk. Paxton remarked, “I’m honored to be endorsed by Turning Point Action. The movement that Charlie Kirk built has inspired millions, and I’m proud to be standing alongside Turning Point Action in carrying on the fight to save this country and defend our freedoms.”