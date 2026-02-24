As President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday, a separate event featured activist Robby Roadsteamer, who told attendees he had recently been detained multiple times by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and performed harmonica on stage dressed as a giraffe while criticizing federal immigration enforcement and President Trump.

The program, titled State of the Swamp: A Night of Defiance, was promoted by organizers as “the live rebuttal to Trump’s State of the Union, bringing together voices who refuse to stay silent. Broadcast live from the National Press Club, this night delivers speeches, panels, and real-time reaction built around one message: stand up and defy.” The event was held at the National Press Club and streamed online during Trump’s address.

Roadsteamer, wearing a giraffe costume and a fanny pack, spoke to the audience and at one point played the harmonica, saying:

“I’m fresh out of an ICE prison in Minneapolis. I’ve been arrested three times by ICE over absurdity — over us being ourselves, over me singing songs like, ‘Hey, Mr. Tangerine Man, get rid of brown people for me. I’m merry and white. There ain’t no place I’m going to.’ And then, all of a sudden, he’s not ready for prime-time player ICE agents with two weeks of training. Come after me! I got arrested in Portland. I got arrested in Minneapolis in the last three weeks — twice. But they can’t erase a movement, all right? What I went through is one one-thousandth of what a lot of marginalized people have to go through in those ICE detention centers. And I want to tell you something right now: there’s an announcement — Pumpkin Spice Satan is making his way to the State of the Union. So you know what we’re going to do? We’re going to rev up the show right now. We’re giving out prizes. We’re going to have bingo. We’re going to storm the White House with love and compassion.”

Other featured speakers at the event included actor Robert De Niro, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, former CNN host Don Lemon, actor Mark Ruffalo, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D), antisemitic commentator Mehdi Hasan, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and former Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.

Trump, during his State of the Union Address, asked lawmakers to stand in support of prioritizing American citizens over illegal aliens. Republican lawmakers stood, while Democrat members present did not. Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) shouted at the president.

Breitbart News reported that several Democrat members of Congress invited anti-ICE activists and illegal aliens, as well as family members of illegal aliens, as guests to the address. Citing the Department of Homeland Security, the report revealed that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) were among those who brought such guests.

Breitbart News also noted that Fox News Digital stated Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) brought an anti-ICE activist whom DHS officials said attempted to obstruct ICE agents during the arrest of a criminal illegal alien in Minneapolis. A DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital that ICE officers executed an arrest warrant for an illegal alien with a final order of removal in the Park Avenue area of Minneapolis, apprehended four illegal aliens, and arrested one individual for obstruction after she allegedly ignored commands to move her vehicle away from the scene.

