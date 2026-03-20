Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Nashville, Tennessee, have arrested an immigrant whom officials call “a monster” with a lengthy record that includes domestic abuse, crimes against children, arson, and kidnapping.

Last week, ICE agents arrested Luis Meza-Olivera, a legal immigrant from Peru, after the agency received a tip from his daughter’s school, in which officials said the girl feared that he would kill her mother after having recently been released from jail.

“Luis Meza-Olivera is a monster whose daughter feared he would kill her mother. This criminal alien from Peru should NOT be loose on American streets,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement:

Thanks to a school official who left a tip for ICE, this individual is now in ICE custody and will enter removal proceedings. Americans can report tips to our brave law enforcement to help keep their communities safe when sanctuary politicians won’t by contacting our ICE Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE (1-866-347-2423). [Emphasis added]

Meza-Olivera first arrived in the United States in 2002 on a B-2 tourist visa and adjusted status to become a lawful permanent resident in 2010.

Court documents reveal that in 2011, Meza-Olivera locked a woman in a bathroom and set a fire outside the bathroom door. Four years later, in Washington County, Tennessee, Meza-Olivera hog-tied the woman and left her locked in her bedroom with a rope around her neck. The woman’s five-year-old son called 911 and told police he had been locked in the bedroom closet.

Through the years, Meza-Olivera has been convicted of crimes like aggravated kidnapping, arson, aggravated assault, and drunk driving. He has also been arrested for attempted first-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and vandalism.

Meza-Olivera will remain in ICE custody pending deportation to Peru.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.