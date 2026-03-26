United States Air Force veteran Richard Williams has died at the age of 83 after he was pushed onto subway tracks in New York City, allegedly at the hands of a four-time deported illegal alien.

On March 10, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) arrested 34-year-old illegal alien Bairon Posada-Herandez of Honduras on attempted murder charges after he allegedly pushed Richard Williams and Jhon Rodriguez onto the subway tracks as they waited for the train in the Upper East Side.

The attack, police say, was random. Rodriguez has said that he saw Williams, who has three daughters and two grandchildren, bleeding from his head when he looked over after being pushed onto the tracks.

For weeks, Williams had been in the hospital in critical condition. His family said he was fighting for his life, but this week, Williams died from his injuries.

Now, Posada-Herandez has been indicted on second-degree murder charges.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had been pleading with Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) to ensure that Posada-Herandez was not released from jail at any time, instead turning him over to federal agents.

According to ICE, Posada-Hernandez first crossed the United States-Mexico border on Jan. 2, 2008 and has been subsequently deported on four different occasions to his native Honduras.

Sometime after his last deportation in 2020, Posada-Hernandez again crossed the border illegally at an unknown date and location.

Posada-Hernandez’s criminal record in the U.S. includes 15 prior charges for crimes like simple assault, domestic violence, obstruction of police, possession of a weapon, drug possession, and aggravated assault.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.