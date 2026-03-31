Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is urging Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) to ensure that a detainer is honored for an illegal alien accused of stabbing a man to death in Fairfax County.

Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, an illegal alien from Guatemala, has been arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in his home.

ICE agents have since placed a detainer on Muy, requesting that Fairfax County officials call them before releasing the suspect from their custody.

On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials pleaded with Spanberger to honor the ICE detainer lodged against Muy.

“Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was charged with second-degree murder after repeatedly stabbing a man to death in Fairfax County,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said:

ICE is calling on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and Virginia’s sanctuary politicians to not release this murderer back into our communities. This incident comes just one month after an innocent woman was murdered by another criminal illegal alien at a bus stop in Spanberger’s state. Open-border policies yet again have caused another preventable tragedy. [Emphasis added]

Most recently, Spanberger’s office said the governor would not honor an ICE detainer against the illegal alien accused of stabbing Stephanie Minter, a mother, to death at a Fredericksburg, Virginia, bus stop in a random attack.

“DHS should request a signed judicial warrant to ensure this violent criminal is deported,” a spokesperson for Spanberger’s office told local media.

As Breitbart News has detailed, sanctuary states and cities often claim they will work with ICE only if agents secure a judicial warrant against an illegal alien. Former immigration judge Andrew Arthur has noted that no such warrants are required by law and, in fact, do not exist.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.