Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris this week accused President Donald Trump of acting like a “mob boss,” offering a bizarre impression during a National Action Network appearance.

“The way that he’s thinking of foreign policy, it seems, is when he talks about America First, it’s to withdraw from these relationships and these connections,” Harris said, accusing Trump of acing like a “mob boss” and proceeded to do a bizarre impression of Trump supposedly acting as such.

Harris leaned back and said, “So then he’s kind of like, ‘Well you know – you take Eastern Europe, and I’ll take the Western Hemisphere.'”

“And then you over there, you get Asia, and we’ll just divide it up,” she said in her apparent attempt at a “Godfather” impression.

During that conference, Harris also dropped a hint that she is considering a 2028 presidential run after her failed attempt in 2024.

“Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it,” she told Al Sharpton. “I’ll keep you posted.”

According to Politico, the crowd cheered, “Run again! Run again!”

A Race to the White House poll released in February showed Harris ahead in a hypothetical Democrat primary race with a 27.5 percent national polling average. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) followed, garnering 22.7 percent. No other potential candidate listed reached double digits.

Last year, Harris made waves after proclaiming that she will, indeed, have a “historic figure” status and will likely have a marble bust of herself displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

As Breitbart News reported:

The U.S. Senate maintains a collection of vice presidential busts, with the chamber’s rules stating that “marble busts of those who have been Vice Presidents of the United States shall be placed in the Senate wing of the Capitol from time to time, [and] that the Architect of the Capitol is authorized, subject to the advice and approval of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, to carry into execution the object of this resolution…”

Dismissing inquires about a 2028 presidential bid, she told, the New York Times, “I understand the focus on ’28 and all that. But there will be a marble bust of me in Congress. I am a historic figure like any vice president of the United States ever was.”