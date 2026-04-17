Watch Live: RFK Jr. Testifies Before House Committee

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee on Friday, April 17.
RFK Jr. testified before the House Ways and Means Committee and the Appropriations Committee on Thursday and clashed frequently with Democrats over a multitude of topics, from vaccines to the president’s health.
President Donald Trump will speak later on Friday at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, AZ.
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