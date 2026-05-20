President Trump Calls Out Fox Reporter and WHCA VP Jacqui Heinrich over RINO Fiancé Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick

President Trump called out Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich over her RINO fiancé Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) during a Q&A with reporters this week.

“Her husband votes against me all the time. Can you imagine? I don’t know what’s with him. You better ask him what’s with him,” Trump said, presumably gesturing toward Heinrich in the press huddle.

“Her husband — she’s married to a certain congressman, he likes voting against Trump. You know what happens with that? Doesn’t work out well. I don’t know why he does,” Trump added.

Trump is referring to Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who proposed to Heinrich last year. She said yes to the engagement last summer, posting pictures of the moment which occurred in a lavender field in France.

She posted a picture saying “yes” to a wedding dress in January and originally previewed a spring wedding.

Heinrich is also Vice President of the White house Correspondents Association and was on stage at the time shots were fired in the thwarted assassination attempt at the Washington Hilton last month.

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“I am grateful that the President, First Lady, Vice President, Second Lady, and everyone in attendance here with us are safe — including my fiancée, who was on the stage with the President when the shots were fired,” Fitzpatrick said at the time.

“Tonight could have ended very differently. The Secret Service and law enforcement officers on scene acted without hesitation and with extraordinary professionalism. In a moment of danger and chaos, they brought courage, calm, and order to the entire room. I am deeply grateful for their service,” he said, calling to “unite in prayer for our country, lower the temperature, reject hatred, and remember the responsibility we share to one another and to the nation we love.”

Fitzpatrick’s reputation has continued to stand as a GOP lawmaker who opposes Trump, pushing amnesty legislation and more. In 2021, he stood as one of three Republicans to support the 2021 Equality Act alongside Democrats. The measure would ensure that sexual orientation and gender identity are included among “protected classes.” That same year, he joined Democrats again in co-sponsoring a gun control measure mandating universal background checks.

He joined Democrats yet again in 2025, signing a discharge petition forcing a vote on extending enhanced Obamacare subsidies.

The RINO congressman also introduced a resolution to censure Trump over the events of January 6, accusing Trump of trying to “undermine the outcome of the 2020 election.”

“His actions threatened the integrity of our democracy, Congress, and his own Vice President,” Fitzpatrick said at the time, accusing Trump of “lying to the American people with false information, and giving his supporters false expectations.”

More recently, Fitzpatrick admitted he would “100 percent” leave the Republican Party and formally stand as an independent if his state had open primaries.