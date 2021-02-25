Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the Equality Act on Thursday. Reps. John Katko (R-NY), Tom Reed (R-NY), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) voted with Democrats on the vote to ensure “sexual orientation and gender identity are included among protected classes — without protection for religious objections.”

If the bill becomes law, it would likely upend the national culture as Americans have known it, affecting women’s and girls’ sports, privacy in public facilities, and faith-based institutions.

Katko, Reed, and Fitzpatrick disagreed with their Republican opponents that say the legislation would force women and girls to share private spaces with men. Republicans also say the bill could facilitate men participating in women’s sports if they identify as female.

If the Equality Act passes in the Senate as well, President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

The legislation would end the federal recognition of male-female biological sex in favor of “gender identity” by rewriting civil rights law to include “sexual orientation and gender identity” as protected classes.