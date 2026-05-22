Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds a Rally in New York

President Donald Trump holds a rally to discuss policies to help Americans in Suffern, New York, on Friday, May 22.
The president is campaigning alongside Republican Rep. Mike Lawler on Friday, and will speak about the tax breaks in the One Big Beautiful Bill that will help residents in high-tax blue states like New York.
Earlier on Friday, Trump participated in the swearing-in of new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, who replaced Jerome Powell.
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