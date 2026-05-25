Spencer Pratt Slams ‘Comedians Lashing Out,’ Chelsea Handler and Drew Carey, With Searing Epstein Files Takedown

Candidate for Los Angeles Mayor Spencer Pratt is firing back at several comedians who have criticized his candidacy, blasting them for being mentioned in the Epstein Files.

In recent days, both Chelsea Handler and Drew Carey have blistered Pratt as a joke candidate for the city’s mayor’s office.

Last week, Handler tried to smear Pratt by trying to associate him with Donald Trump and in an Instagram video said of Pratt’s candidacy, “this is a reminder that a straight, white male, former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate.”

Days later, former TV sitcom star and game show host Drew Carey also piled onto Pratt and said “fuck this guy already.”

“Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Prattfall for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their ass,” he said in a social media post.

But now Pratt is striking back and linking both Handler and Carey to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In a message posted to X on Monday, Pratt took aim, writing, “Isn’t it weird how the two comedians histrionically lashing out against me are both in the “Epstein files”? What are the odds?”

Pratt also added images of the evidence against Carey.

In one message written by convicted Epstein coconspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, she notes in an email that she was having dinner with Drew Carey.

Pratt also posted a video clip of comedian Shane Gillis pointing out that Handler is in the Epstein files because she had gone to dinner with Epstein in 2010.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston