An illegal alien is among three suspects accused of carrying out multiple random shootings across Austin, Texas, police reveal.

Cristian Fajardo Mondragon, a 17-year-old illegal alien against whom Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer, was arrested by the Austin Police Department this month and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, and deadly conduct.

According to police, Mondragon is one of three teens linked to 12 shootings across Austin. The other two are 16 and 15 years old and thus their identities have not been made public.

Police say Mondragon and the other two suspects shot at four people directly, five random vehicles, three Austin Fire Department vehicles, four random homes, and two Austin fire stations. In total, one shooting victim remains in critical condition and three others have suffered minor injuries.

Since linking Mondragon to more shootings in Austin, prosecutors have additionally charged him with theft of a firearm, burglarizing a building, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police have not said what motivated any of the shootings. Mondragon remains in police custody, where he is being held without bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.