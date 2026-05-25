Illegal Alien Gets 25 Years in Prison for Impregnating 12-Year-Old Girl in Missouri

An illegal alien has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl in Greene County, Missouri.

This month, illegal alien Brayanne Escobar-Guarnizo of Colombia was handed a 300-month prison sentence, a total of 25 years, after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in August 2025.

In September 2024, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested Escobar-Guarnizo after a woman called police and told them that the illegal alien had impregnated her 12-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors later discovered that Escobar-Guarnizo had kept photos and messages between himself and the girl that led to a charge of production of child pornography.

“This dirtbag was charged with production of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor after he raped and impregnated a 12-year-old girl,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement:

Thanks to the investigative work of ICE law enforcement officers and our state and local partners, this child predator has now been sentenced to 25 years behind bars. This illegal alien never should have been allowed into our country by the Biden Administration. Under Secretary Mullin, we will continue to target criminal illegal aliens and get them out of our communities. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, Escobar-Guarnizo entered the United States illegally in 2023 under the Biden administration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.