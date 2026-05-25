Cornyn: If We Lose the House, Trump Likely to Get Impeached a Third Time

On this week’s broadcast of News Nation’s “The Hill Sunday,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said if Republicans lose the House in the midterm election, President Donald Trump will “likely get impeached for a third time.”

Cornyn said, “I’m supportive of President Trump, as we’ve discussed, because I want him to be successful and I want America to be successful. I want our party to be successful. So, I’ll continue to vote in that same way. But sometimes the president needs a little help when, particularly, we’re dealing with the midterms here, where I think there’s a lot more anxiety than perhaps we can fully appreciate about the midterms. And this is going to be critical to his last two years in office. If he loses the House, if we lose the House, then he’ll likely get impeached for a third time and, we’ll make it virtually impossible to pass up his legislative agenda. So I’d like to continue to try to help the president where I can.”

He added, “I know Texas, and I’ve run in a lot of races, and, we have not yet begun to define Talarico. He’s done a pretty good job of defining himself, but I’m very confident, based on my history of winning elections by a significant margin, ten points in 2020, that we will be the best candidate to run against Talarico. But much of the press loves him because he’s a different kind of Democrat. But he is really just a, Bernie Sanders, look alike, maybe not look alike, act alike. And, I think the contrast would be significant. We’ve fought too long and too hard in Texas to make our state the envy of the nation. And we’re not going backward, without a fight.”

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