Trump: U.S. Ready to Help Venezuela as Death Toll Rises After Deadly Earthquakes

President Donald Trump said the United States is ready to help Venezuela after the South American nation was struck by two back-to-back magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes on Wednesday evening, killing dozens.

“The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!! President DJT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

At press time, official estimates from the Venezuelan socialist regime indicate that the doublet earthquakes left at least 32 dead and over 700 injured, with numerous reports of collapsed buildings and other infrastructure, mainly in the capital city of Caracas and in the neighboring northern state of La Guaira.

The tragedy has been widely described as th worst of its kind in the modern history of Venezuela since the 1967 Caracas earthquake.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) assesses hat high casualties and damage are probable, and that the disaster is likely widespread. The earthquakes reportedly caused damages to the nation’s main airport, the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, forcing its temporary closure, the Venezuelan state-owned news channel VTV reports.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez thanked Trump and his administration for being in permanent contact with Venezuelan authorities in the aftermath of the tragedy. Rodríguez, who is in charge of the Venezuelan socialist regime, has been actively collaborating with the Trump administration following the arrest of dictator Nicolás Maduro on January 3.

“We thank President Donald Trump and his administration, who have been in constant contact with the Venezuelan authorities, offering support and solidarity to the people in the face of this tragedy that has plunged us into mourning. Venezuela will never forget the helping hand extended to our people during these very difficult times,” Rodríguez’s message read.

The acting President further detailed on the early morning hours of Thursday that she held a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom expressed his solidarity and support ot the Venezuelan people.

“We appreciate this expression of solidarity with Venezuela during such a difficult time, marked by the impact of the natural disaster that has affected several regions of the country,” Rodríguez wrote.

“The U.S. stands with the Venezuelan people in the aftermath of this evening’s devastating earthquakes. We’re in touch with the authorities and mobilizing assistance. May God bless our Venezuelan friends at this difficult moment,” Deputy State Sec. Christopher Landau said.