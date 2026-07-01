Nolte: GOP Leads in Most U.S. Senate Polls Ahead of Midterm Elections

Currently, Democrats have 47 seats in the U.S. Senate to the GOP’s 53. In the upcoming midterms, if Democrats want to gain control of the Senate, they must hold on to all of their seats and flip four. According to the latest polling from the New York Times/Sienna, that’s not going to happen.

The Democrat Party’s primary hopes lie in flipping Texas, Maine, Ohio, Iowa, North Carolina, and Alaska.

TEXAS

Earlier this week, Breitbart News reported that the stridently heterosexual James “Neighbors With a Uterus” Talarico had lost his lead against Republican State Attorney General Ken Paxton. The truth, though, is that Talarico has only ever led in one poll, and in that poll, as his superfreak statements made headlines throughout New Media, he lost that lead.

It’s going to be very difficult for a pathetic, weirdo-mama’s boy like Talarico to win Texas.

MAINE

Then there’s my all-time favorite race in Maine, where incumbent Republican Susan Collins is up against a Democrat Nazi named Graham Platner, who isn’t really an oyster farmer but really did have an extramarital account on a sex-predator site called Kik, really does interfere with himself in porta-potties, really does love communism while he hates America, and spreads racism about black people.

If you want to talk about losing your lead, I give you Mr. Platner… A Fox News poll this week has Collins up by three, and if a Fox News poll shows a Republican in the lead, you know it’s gotta be true, because Fox News polls always show Democrats winning (even when they don’t).

At one time, Platner had a lead nearing double digits. Now he’s only up by less than a point in the RealClear poll of polls.

Seems like he’s about to have a lot more time to not oyster fish in a porta-potty, checking out his Kik account.

That guy is a total piece of shit.

OHIO

Ohio is a special election to fill the seat vacated by current Vice President JD Vance in 2025. After Vance left, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) appointed former Republican Lt. Governor Jon Husted to fill the seat. This special election will determine who holds that seat until 2028, which is when Vance’s term would have ended.

Husted is running against Democrat Sherrod “I’m Never Gonna Go Away” Brown, a former three-term U.S. Senator who lost his seat in 2024 to Republican Bernie Moreno.

According to today’s New York Times/Siena poll, Husted leads Brown 50 to 47 percent.

Older polling has shown Brown in the lead, but Ohio is becoming more and more of a Red State every year.

IOWA

This is an open seat currently held by Republican Senator Joni Ernest who is retiring at the end of her term.

Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson is up against State Rep. Josh Turek, and according to today’s New York Times/Siena poll, Hinson us up by two, 48 to 46 percent.

Overall polling shows a tight race, but Iowa is another consistent Red State.

NORTH CAROLINA

Democrats are almost certain to flip this one.

Much to my frustration, my home state is the last Southern state to still vote for Democrats.

With insufferable RINO Thom Tillis retiring (because he would’ve lost his primary), this is an open seat pitting former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper against Republican Michael Whatley.

Today’s New York Times/Siena poll has Cooper up by seven, 50 to 43 percent. Whatley has not led in a single poll, and the RealClear average has Cooper up by a comfortable 6.9 percent.

ALASKA

Incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan is in a close race with Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola. Today’s New York Times/Siena poll has Sullivan up by two points, 47 to 45 percent, which is in line with other polls showing this to be a close race.

This is the state where Democrats pulled a fast one by getting another “Dan Sullivan” on the ballot. This is an obvious effort to confuse voters. In a close race, it might work. Sullivan is still favored slightly and has already served two terms.

Much will happen between now and Election Day. Between these polls and falling gas prices, as of this moment, when it comes to who holds the U.S. Senate, I would rather be us than them.