Socialist Melat Kiros Immigrated to U.S. Thanks to ‘Diversity Visa Lottery’

The father of socialist Melat Kiros (D), who unseated 15-term Rep. Diana DeGette (D) in Colorado’s first congressional district Democrat primary this week, legally immigrated to the United States when his daughter was an infant thanks to the federal government’s Diversity Visa Lottery.

Running on Medicare for All, abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), mass amnesty for illegal aliens, and so-called “restorative justice programs,” Kiros, 29 years old, was able to defeat DeGette, who has served in Congress since 1997.

Kiros’s website details her immigration history, mainly that her father was a beneficiary of the Diversity Visa Lottery in May 1997, just weeks after her birth. The program was created by the Immigration Act of 1990, which was signed into law by then-President George H.W. Bush.

The Diversity Visa Lottery gives out up to 55,000 visas every year to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorist problems – such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan.

Those foreign nationals awarded diversity visas are allowed to enter the U.S. on green cards for no other reason than to diversify the nation’s population.

Every decade, the Diversity Visa Lottery imports almost half a million immigrants to the U.S.

From Fiscal Year 2012 through Fiscal Year 2022, for instance, the Diversity Visa Lottery resettled more than 461,000 foreign nationals in American communities.

In December of last year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) suspended the Diversity Visa Lottery after it was revealed that Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente was a beneficiary of the program in 2017. Valente allegedly murdered two people on the Brown University campus — a Portuguese nuclear scientist and a conservative activist.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.