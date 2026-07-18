Exclusive — Michael Whatley: NC Voters Are Moving Away from Democrats Towards Unaffiliated

Voters are moving away from the Democrats towards unaffiliated status, North Carolina’s Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley said during a discussion on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater walked through the current figures in North Carolina, which currently sees Republicans having a slight edge over Democrats in terms of voter registration. However, unaffiliated voters stand as the largest group.

“The new movers that have come into North Carolina, as well as folks that turn 18 and register, have been slightly more Republican than Democrat, which is very good,” Whatley said. “We have seen a huge move away from the Democrats towards unaffiliated, just because, frankly, the party has left them.”

“You know that that party has just gotten crazier and crazier and crazy,” he said, observing that it is more of the moderates leaving the Democrat Party. It really comes down to having a common sense conversation with these individuals, he explained:

Frankly, every time we see the unaffiliated numbers, I see it as an opportunity, right? When you think about the kind of the center of the North Carolina political spectrum, you know, those are predominantly suburban, those are predominantly college educated, and they hate crazy, and so going to them and having a conversation and saying, ‘Hey, this guy was the worst governor in the history of North Carolina. Do you want a guy who put boys in girls’ sports? Do you want a guy who vetoed legislation to block transgender mutilation surgeries? Do you want a guy who vetoed the teachers, you know, the parents’ bill of rights?’

“No, that’s not what they want. Well, Roy Cooper did it,” Whatley said, showing the contrast. “Do you want a guy who puts, you know, criminals back on the streets again and again and again? No. Ok. Well, that’s what Roy Cooper did. So those are opportunities that we can have with the independents, with the unaffiliated voters.”

Whatley noted that President Trump carried the state in 2016, 2020, and 2024 “because he was fighting on a commonsense agenda.”

“The Democrats have been fighting for open borders, inflationary spending, and a woke, weak America. Roy Cooper’s been carrying that banner his entire career. That’s not what North Carolinians want,” he added.

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