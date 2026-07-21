Biden-Released Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering Vietnam War Veteran

An illegal alien, released into the United States by the Biden administration and protected by the sanctuary state of California, is accused of murdering 71-year-old U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran Randy Witten in a seemingly random attack at the victim’s home in West Point, Utah.

On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged a detainer against Axel Eduardo Chavez-Marroquin, an illegal alien from El Salvador who had been released into the U.S. in 2021 by the Biden administration after crossing the southern border into California.

“This illegal alien should’ve never been allowed on our streets, and James Witten should still be alive today,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said. “ICE is now asking officials in Utah to commit to not releasing this criminal from jail and to work with ICE so that we can remove him from our country. Reckless sanctuary policies in states like California are putting American lives at risk.”

According to West Point police, on May 30, Randy Witten was hanging decorations on the porch of his home with his back to the street when Chavez-Marroquin allegedly pulled up in a vehicle, jumped out, and fired 10 rounds at the veteran.

Witten was killed as a result of the gunshots while Chavez-Marroquin allegedly hopped back into the vehicle and fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was arrested for the murder on June 16.

Police now say that Witten’s doorbell camera captured the murder. Police are still not sure what motivated the murder and whether Witten was targeted.

Witten leaves behind his wife Maria and their children. His obituary describes him as a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam, Desert Storm, and Granada.

“His Military decorations include; Meritorious Service Medal; AF Commendation Medal with one device; AF outstanding Unit Award with two devices; AF Organizational Excellence Award with one device; AF Good Conduct Medal with five devices; National Defense Service Medal with one device; NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon with two devices; Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with one device; and AF Training Ribbon,” Witten’s obituary reads.

Chavez-Marroquin is charged with murder with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, dangerous weapon conduct by a restricted person, and obstruction of justice, and remains in Davis County Jail in Utah.

The illegal alien should have been turned over to ICE agents long before Witten’s murder when he was arrested in Santa Ana, California in 2024 on domestic violence charges, and in Laguna Niguel, California in 2025 on another domestic violence charge.

California’s sanctuary state policy ensured that ICE was never notified of Chavez-Marroquin’s arrests.

“This monster is charged with murdering a 71-year-old Army and Air Force veteran in Utah. California sanctuary politicians released this criminal from jail twice after arrests for domestic violence,” Bis said. “Following his release, he went on to commit this heinous murder.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.