An illegal alien accused of scoping out a Chicago, Illinois, suburb on Saturday while possessing Molotov cocktails was previously released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed.

As Breitbart News reported, 31-year-old illegal alien Hamed Alsaidi of Jordan was arrested and charged with felony unlawful possession of a weapon and misdemeanor obstructing identification in Will County, Illinois.

Prosecutors allege that police detained Alsaidi after he was discovered with eight Molotov cocktails. Police also claim he gave them a fake name when first questioned.

Will County Judge Theodore Jarz allowed Alsaidi to be released from jail thanks to Illinois’s SAFE-T Act, which abolished cash bail. As a result, ICE agents arrested Alsaidi two days after his release.

“This criminal illegal alien was arrested after he was found to have EIGHT Molotov cocktails in his possession and gave a false name to officers. He now faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing identification,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said:

Even though ICE lodged a detainer, sanctuary politicians in Will County, Illinois refused to honor it and released him without notifying ICE. Fortunately, thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, we have apprehended him and he remains in ICE custody. Governor J.B. Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary politicians need to stop putting American lives at risk with their reckless, America Last policies.

Alsaidi first illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California in March 2024. After having been detained by immigration officials, the Biden administration released him into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.