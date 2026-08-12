Nolte: Frank Luntz Calls for ‘Complete Shutdown’ of Midwest Polling After Wisconsin Disaster

Pollster Frank Luntz looked at the results in Tuesday night’s Wisconsin primary race for governor and called for a “complete shutdown of primary polling in the Midwestern United States until we can figure out what the hell is going on.”

It’s not hard to see why. Of the five most recent polls of the Dairy State’s Democrat primary race for governor, Assemblywoman and raging communist Francesca Hong led by margins of 18 to 22 points. And then…

She ended up losing by half a point to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

This isn’t an altogether new problem.

In last week’s Democrat primary for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, raging Islamist Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed led by margins of ten to 16 points in the five most recent polls. He ended up squeaking out a single-point win.

You can go back even further.

I’ve been skeptical of all polling in the Midwest ever since Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) beat Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) in Michigan’s Democrat presidential primary all the way back in 2016. Every single poll showed Hillary crushing Bernie by double digits, anywhere from 11 to 37 points. The RealClearPolitics polling average showed Hillary up by 21.4 points. In the end, Bernie won the state by 1.5 points.

Anyway, let me get to the point…

No one is going to halt polling, and no one will fix polling. With rare exceptions, the entire system is rigged to shape rather than measure public opinion, to influence rather than predict an outcome, to manipulate rather than inform. That’s what the corrupt corporate media do, and most of these polls are either created by, paid for, or associated with media outlets that all have a far-left agenda and use polling to further that agenda.

Remember in 2024 when we were told, a week before Election Day, that President Trump was losing to Kamala Harris by three points in Iowa? Remember how the fake media jumped all over that poll and used that “A+ pollster” to weave a narrative that the bottom was falling out of the Trump campaign? Remember how Trump ended up winning Iowa by 13 points?

It’s all rigged. It’s all bullshit. And there is no incentive to fix polling because no one who does polling believes polling is broken. All those polls showing Francesca Hong up by 20 points in Wisconsin were deliberately faked to make it seem as though communists were gaining popularity in mainstream America, and you don’t get more mainstream than the Midwest. Same with the rigged polls around Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed in Michigan.

Those rigged polls in Michigan likely handed Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed the win by suppressing the turnout for his Democrat opponent, whose supporters likely looked at the polls, saw it was hopeless, and stayed home.

Pollsters have had decades to reform. Not reforming is a choice, a choice they made long ago.