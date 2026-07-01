Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) congressional candidate Melat Kiros believes there must be an “immediate pathway” to citizenship for “every single” illegal alien.

Kiros unseated 15-term Democrat Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s First Congressional District primary on Tuesday, signaling that the socialist takeover of the Democratic Party spans far beyond the borders of New York.

She holds a range of radical views and is of the thinking that there must be an “immediate pathway” to citizenship for illegal aliens residing in the country.

“Abolishing ICE is just one step, right?” she said during an interview. “Democrats have been in power multiple times over the last few decades and did nothing to address the immigration reform.”

“There has to be an immediate pathway for every single undocumented immigrant that’s here in this country today that does not require them to shell out thousands of dollars to go through the process, to take decades at a time to be able to get to citizenship, an immediate pathway to citizenship,” she added.

Her radical views do not end there, either. She actually described 9/11 as “inevitable” and has called for a “Trans Bill of Rights,” deeming it “horrific” to protect children from gender mutilation surgery, as Breitbart News detailed:

“Like, we’re actually updating the website right now. I wrote all of our policy page a year ago now, but we’re updating it this week, and some of the things that we’re adding in there is also a Trans Bill of Rights,” she said, calling for greater “force” in pushing the transgender agenda. “You know, I think we have to be so forceful and clear and aggressive in our protection and our advocacy for the trans community, especially for trans kids,” she continued, asserting that there are ballot measures in Colorado coming up that she considers to be “just horrific” and “absolutely destructive for young trans kids.” One such ballot measure she is likely referring to — Initiative No. 110 — is an effort to prohibit genital mutilation surgery on children.

She has also openly praised the murder of unborn children, asserting that abortion is necessary for women to have “economic freedom” and contending that the U.S. must “guarantee” the ability to stop the heartbeat of an unborn child. She also believes reproductive care must include access to “gender-affirming services” — leftist speak for genital mutilation surgery, hormone therapy, and puberty blockers:

“We must protect access to the full spectrum of reproductive care: contraception, maternal health, fertility treatment, and gender-affirming services. This includes addressing the maternal mortality crisis that disproportionately kills black women in this country as an urgent public health priority,” her campaign platform states, making no mention of the shocking disparity of black deaths through abortion.

Progressive political action committee Justice Democrats said after her victory that “Melat built a movement that inspired Denverites to remember they have the power to transform what kind of Party they want to be represented by” – apparently a party led by socialists.