Report: Biden-Released Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Mother of 3-Year-Old in Virginia

An illegal alien, reportedly released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, is now accused of murdering a mother of a 3-year-old girl in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos of El Salvador was arrested by Fairfax County police this week and charged with second-degree murder. Police say Cedillos-Campos made a full confession to the murder after his arrest.

According to police, in the early morning of August 17, Cedillos-Campos left his restaurant job with a knife, gloves, and a bottle filled with gasoline, which he had siphoned from his motorcycle.

Cedillos-Campos then went to a park in Great Falls, Virginia, with 42-year-old Carmen Lizet Puch, with whom he worked at his restaurant job. Police allege that once at the park, Cedillos-Campos stabbed Puch to death before pouring gasoline on her lifeless body and setting her ablaze.

Puch was the mother of a 3-year-old girl. Puch’s friends have created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her daughter.

“Her gentle spirit, kindness, and strong work ethic made a lasting impact on everyone around her,” the GoFundMe reads. “She was soft-spoken, caring, and always looking out for others, often asking how people were doing and offering help without hesitation. Carmen had moved from New Jersey and was working hard to build a better life for herself and her young daughter. Above all, she was a loving mother doing everything she could for her little girl.”

FOX5 DC reports that Cedillos-Campos is an illegal alien who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into El Paso, Texas, in April of 2024. After being apprehended by Border Patrol agents, Cedillos-Campos was released into the U.S. interior thanks to the Biden administration’s expansive catch and release policy.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.