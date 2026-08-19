President Donald Trump shared that the “most gratifying” election loss on Tuesday night was former Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council (NSC) Alexander Vindman being defeated by Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidate Angie Nixon.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump pointed out that Vindman “was the one who lied” about Trump’s “Perfect Call” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, only for it to be discovered “the conversation was routinely recorded” and proved Trump was not in the wrong.

Trump also added that Nixon will end up being defeated by Republican Ashley Moody, who won the Republican nomination in Florida’s Senate primary in the special election to fill Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s seat.

“The most gratifying loss last night was that of a real treasonous creep, Alexander Vindman, to a Radical Left Lunatic, who can’t speak or think properly, and who will go down to certain defeat at the hands of Ashley Moody, a truly Fantastic Senator, from the Great State Florida,” Trump said.

Trump’s post continued:

Vindman, if you remember, was the one who lied about my “Perfect Call” with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, only to find out that the conversation was routinely recorded and proved that I was 100% in the right (Completely Innocent!). It was indeed, a Perfect Call, and the Dumocrats Fake Impeachment effort massively failed. Vindman should be prosecuted for what he did!

Breitbart News’s Matt Mercer reported that Vindman’s loss to Nixon comes as he has “built his campaign around his obsessive hatred” of Trump and people who support Trump.

Vindman, who “testified in the Democrats’ partisan impeachment inquiry in 2019” while serving on the NSC, has also labeled Trump as a “Russian asset.”