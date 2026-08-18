Ashley Moody Wins Republican Nomination in Florida Senate Primary

Republican Ashley Moody clinched the nomination in the Florida Senate primary for the special election to fill Marco Rubio’s vacant seat.

Moody, who has held the seat after she was appointed in the wake of Rubio’s nomination to Secretary of State, coasted to victory on Tuesday night with 79.6 percent of the vote versus Chris Gleason at just 13.7 percent.

Moody will face off against Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) candidate Angie Nixon in the general election come November — a race she will likely win. In fact, after Angie Nixon defeated Alexander Vindman, projectionists and analysts immediately moved the Florida race from Likely R to Safe R.