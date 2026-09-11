9/11 Hijackers Utilized Visa Overstay Loophole to Illegally Stay in U.S.

Several of the 19 Islamic foreign terrorists who hijacked commercial planes on September 11, 2001, killing nearly 3,000 Americans, had been able to illegally remain in the United States thanks to the nation’s visa overstay loophole.

All of the 9/11 terrorists arrived in the U.S. lawfully, typically by defrauding immigration authorities about their prior travels to the U.S. Four of the terrorists were considered to have had “suspicious indicators” about their visa applications or passports at the time of their admission.

Sixteen of the terrorists secured tourist visas, while three obtained business and student visas.

A total of seven of the terrorists overstayed their visas either before the attacks or at the time of the attacks. The terrorists who overstayed their visas were:

Hani Hasan Hanjour of Saudi Arabia



Nawaf al-Hamzi of Saudi Arabia



Mohamed Atta of Egypt



Satam al-Suqami of Saudi Arabia



Waleed al-Shehri of Saudi Arabia



Marwan al-Shehhi of the United Arab Emirates



Ahmed al-Ghamdi of Saudi Arabia

The latest visa overstay report from the Department of Homeland Security reveals that almost half a million foreign nationals overstayed their visas and remained in the U.S. in Fiscal Year 2024.

The report noted that thousands of foreign nationals from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Lebanon, where the 9/11 terrorists were from, have overstayed their visas.

On September 11, 2001, the terrorists carried out the deadliest terrorist attack in American history, flying planes into the Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan, New York City, and flying a plane into the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

The terrorists attempted to fly United Airlines Flight 93 into the U.S. Capitol Building until brave passengers foiled the plan. United Flight 93 ultimately crashed in an empty field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The terrorist attacks killed 2,977 Americans and left countless more with lasting illnesses that have caused their deaths.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.