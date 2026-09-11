Trump: Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Is ‘A Sad Cloud over the Country’

DALLAS—President Donald Trump remembered Charlie Kirk on the one-year anniversary of his assassination on Thursday, saying his murder is “a sad cloud over the country.”

Trump’s comments came in response to a question from Breitbart News late Thursday night while departing Dallas after the first-of-its-kind midterm Republican National Convention.

“What Charlie did was incredible with young Americans more than anybody else. I mean, I knew him so well, and he was always such a great supporter, and it’s so sad,” Trump said.

“I mean, you think about it — it’s just a sad cloud over the country what happened to Charlie,” he added. “It’s not even believable.”

Trump also reflected on how close his family was with Kirk.

“He was very close to me and my family, but he was great. I think he’s got—there’s great memories of Charlie. But more than anything else, what he was able to do with young people… young people loved him. They still do,” he said.

Kirk was assassinated in cold blood on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University while debating with students as part of his Ask Me Anything tour.

Tyler Robinson, 23, stands accused of aggravated murder and of shooting Kirk in the neck with a Mauser bolt-action rifle from a rooftop at the university. Bullet casings recovered from the scene bore inscriptions, with one unspent casing reading “O Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao.”

The words are the chorus to “Bella Ciao,” an Italian song, which is an anthem of sorts in Antifa circles and has roots dating back to World War II. Italian partisans, or communists, opposed to dictator Benito Mussolini, popularized the song. “Bella ciao” means “beautiful goodbye” in English.

Other bullet casings at the scene read, “Hey fascist! Catch!” “If you read this, you are gay. LMAO.” and “Notices bulges OwO, what’s this?” which is reportedly a reference to homosexuality linked to attraction to cartoon animals known as “furry” fetishes.

Kirk’s wife, Erika, was widowed after his murder, and his two young children were left without a father. Kirk also left behind tens of millions of Americans who listened to and depended on his insight and opinions in the American and global political discourse.

Judge Tony Graf has allowed prosecutors to pursue the death penalty in the case, and Robinson has pleaded not guilty.