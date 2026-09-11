Violence-Stoking Leftists Trash Charlie Kirk on One-Year Anniversary of His Assassination

Violence-stoking leftists trashed Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on the one-year anniversary of his assassination, essentially making a ghoulish claim that the conservative icon had it coming.

“Charlie Kirk was a piece of shit,” the radical left-wing Instagram account known as “The Culture Beat” — which boasts 40,000 followers — said, sharing alleged quotes from the Turning Point USA founder commenting on affirmative action.

“The right-wing media ecosystem that Charlie Kirk and TPUSA were founding members of radicalized an entire generation of young men,” the leftists complained in the caption of their post.

The left-wing account went on to lament Kirk’s exceptional debating skills, seen by millions in viral videos from conversations he had with students on college campuses.

“Turning Point USA would put Kirk in front of college students, selectively film him ‘dismantling’ their arguments, and package the encounters with titles like ‘Charlie Kirk ANNIHILATES’ or ‘Liberal Student Can’t Answer Charlie Kirk’s Simple Question,'” the leftists bemoaned.

The left-wing account went on to amusingly decry the success of Tuning Point USA, citing Kirk’s video content being “consumed outside the campus” and “spreading” on social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and X, where more people could be exposed to conservative ideals.

The radical leftists then accused the conservative organization of providing “an entry point into a much larger ecosystem,” seemingly envious of the group’s ability to effectively spread views opposed to leftism.

The account wailed about a so-called “manosphere” and bizarrely accused Turning Point USA of harboring “resentment toward women, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and racial minorities.”

“Charlie Kirk and TPUSA may not be personally responsible for radicalizing people, but they were well aware of the media ecosystem they were helping grow, and for that they shouldn’t be remembered kindly,” the leftists alleged.

The left-wing account then concluded its diatribe by ghoulishly writing, “Thanks for the hate, rest in piss Charlie,” continuing to spread the violent rhetoric against conservatives that many believe was the catalyst for Kirk’s assassination.

As Breitbart News reported, social media was flooded with a continuous outpouring of support for Kirk on Thursday, which marked one year since the free speech martyr was horrifically assassinated while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University.

On Thursday, Turning Point USA returned to the Utah campus where Kirk was murdered to host a “Freedom Built to Last” memorial in honor of the conservative icon.

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