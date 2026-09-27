Exclusive — McCormick Says Trump U.N. Speech Showed ‘America First’ Doctrine

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) said Saturday that President Donald Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly conveyed a foreign policy that “puts America first,” praising a speech he watched from inside the chamber as part of the Senate delegation.

Speaking with host Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday, the Pennsylvania Republican said Trump has matched his words with action abroad, pointing to Venezuela, Iran and China.

“Time and again, I think what we see is President Trump says what he means and he does what he says,” McCormick said. “He has said this from the beginning, peace through strength, America’s leadership in the world, and he has demonstrated that time and again.”

The senator credited Trump with drawing hard lines against adversaries, citing “the clear direction that we will not tolerate Iran having a nuclear weapon or a path to a nuclear weapon” and “the actions in Venezuela and the security that it gave us.”

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McCormick said the president’s approach still leaves room for diplomacy, but on American terms.

“When he says peace through strength, he really wants peace, and he’s looking for every opportunity to have alliances and great relationships with leaders around the world,” he said. “But it has to be on terms that advance America’s interest.”

The former hedge fund executive said he watched the address in person.

“I was in the room. I was there as part of the delegation. I represented the Senate,” McCormick said. “And I thought he did a great job.”

Trump used the Sept. 22 address to tell the assembly that “America is back” and to reject global governance, declaring, “There is no global government — and while I am President, there will be no global taxes,” according to the White House.

“While others have talked, I have acted,” the president said. “While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace.”

He also told delegates there is “no human right to illegal immigration” and rejected any “globalist scheme of control” over artificial intelligence.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.