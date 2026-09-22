Watch Live: Donald Trump Addresses the United Nations General Assembly

President Donald Trump delivers an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, September 22.

The president will speak to the General Assembly Tuesday morning before participating in meetings with a number of world leaders.

Among the many things to look forward to at this year’s General Assembly meeting, Trump is also scheduled to meet with Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez, who replaced former dictator Nicolas Maduro after the United States dramatically captured and removed him from power earlier this year.