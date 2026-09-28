Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported an illegal alien, who was previously deported from the United States, after he was convicted of raping a child.

On September 1, ICE agents arrested 39-year-old Alberto Ramirez-Diaz of Guatemala in Nashville, Tennessee. Agents apprehended him immediately after he was released from prison, serving a sentence for second-degree child rape.

Days later, on September 7, Ramirez-Diaz was deported to his native Guatemala.

“ICE’s mission is to protect the American public, and that includes taking appropriate enforcement action against illegal aliens charged with serious crimes,” ICE official Scott Ladwig said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure individuals who pose a public safety threat are held accountable under both criminal and immigration law.”

In August 2013, Ramirez-Diaz was apprehended by Border Patrol agents after crossing the southern border. He was subsequently processed for expedited removal and returned to Guatemala that same month.

Around March 2018, Ramirez-Diaz illegally crossed the border again and was apprehended. He was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge, where he was released from federal custody and enrolled in the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program with a GPS ankle monitor.

Ramirez-Diaz eventually cut the ATD ankle monitor off, discarded it, and failed to report to ICE as required. By November 2019, he was placed back into ICE custody after having been arrested in Florida on charges that he sexually assaulted a child.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.