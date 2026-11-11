Democrat Patty Murray Calls for a ‘Healthier America’ by Firing RFK Jr.

Democrat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) is calling for a “healthier America” and believes this can be done by firing Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) head Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Time for a healthier America,” Murray said. “Fire RFK Jr.”

Many commenters were quick to point to the absurdity of her call given Kennedy’s MAHA wins across the board over the past two years, some of which Murray has expressed support for in the past such as nutritional changes and their links to chronic illness.

“Double standard much? Here’s you in 2024 advocating for nutrition changes to combat chronic disease. This is exactly what RFK has advocated with MAHA, but you can’t acknowledge it because you refuse to give the administration credit for anything. Principles over party Senator,” one user noted, sharing Murray’s own words on the matter.

“He could bench press your entire family. Make America healthy again,” another X user said as another pointed out, “After 33 years of your ‘leadership’ on health policy, America has the highest obesity rates in the developed world, chronic disease is exploding, and kids are sicker than ever.”

They added, “RFK shows up and starts talking about ultra-processed food and root causes instead of just more bureaucracy, and suddenly it’s an emergency to fire him.”

RFK Jr. has had a collection of MAHA wins as major companies made changes to their ultra-processed foods, eliminating artificial dyes and offering greater ingredient transparency. The Trump administration also flipped the food pyramid, as the old one pushed Americans into consuming “ultra-processed foods and highly refined carbohydrates that destroyed their metabolic system.”

“Diabetes is an example,” Kennedy said. “When I was a kid, the average pediatrician saw one case of juvenile or type two diabetes over a 40 or 50 year career. Today, 38 percent of American teens are diabetic or pre-diabetic. It has made our country the sickest country in the world, the sickest with chronic disease in the history of the world.”

Coinciding with these changes is the fact that the sales growth of real food outpaced ultra-processed foods for the first time by seven percent – a reflection of the MAHA agenda.

Under the MAHA agenda, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also removed the coronavirus vaccine from the recommended immunization schedule for healthy children and healthy pregnant women after a heavy push for mass vaccinations from the radical left. Coinciding with that is the administration’s push to look at the rise of autism and possible links to “environmental toxins,” vaccines, and the use of acetaminophen (Tylenol) during pregnancy. Notably, at the time of the latter announcement, many far-left pregnant women reacted by videoing themselves downing Tylenol to “own” Trump.

While some incoming Democrats have expressed support for impeaching Kennedy, the Health and Human Services Secretary said he stands “firmly” behind Trump and the advancements they have made together.