With the midterms only a few weeks in the rearview mirror attention has already turned to the 2028 Democratic presidential primary, where one news outlet reported it was ready “to explode into sprawling, wide-open field.”

That was the conclusion of an NBC News analysis on Saturday of the contest two years away, with the network pointing out that anyone with a notion of running for president first must navigate the presence of high-profile Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and former VP and failed 2024 candidate Kamala Harris.

As NBC described the challenge:

Both are known universally within their party, have demonstrated the ability to raise ungodly sums of money and rank at or near the top in early polls — standards that most presidential hopefuls will never achieve. And both take up commanding lanes of the electorate. Harris, the former vice president, won 75 million votes as the party’s nominee in 2024 and 92% of Black women voters. Ocasio-Cortez, a congresswoman from New York, is widely perceived to be the heir to the progressive populist movement built by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Yet, neither women have expressed their intentions for 2028, which looms as an “X factor” for other potential candidates as they begin to devise their campaign strategies.

“It fundamentally changes the dynamics of the primary. They are the ones sitting on the biggest blocs,” veteran Democratic pollster Celinda Lake told NBC. “They have total name recognition. Despite all the controversies — they are actually well-liked by key constituencies of a Democratic primary.”

Lake has polled in the past for Ocasio-Cortez. She said both women candidates would generate a “fundamental reshuffling of the coalitions, of the targeting strategies, of the themes, of what people will be looking for, who is considered viable and not.”

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The network apparently surveyed more than 20 Democratic “strategists, pollsters and elected officials” who pointed out any candidate faced a “minefield” if Cortez or Harris launch campaigns. They also said that if neither funs, the competition will be to win their endorsements.

Lake pointed out that Harris’ popularity with Black women makes her an immediate threat, particularly in the influential South Carolina primary early in the nomination calendar. Harris has been coy about her intentions, as she was about running for California governor, which she ultimately declined to do.

Just elected to a fifth term in the House, Ocasio-Cortez has not ruled out a bid for the presidency but is also exploring a run in 2028 for the New York Senate seat currently occupied by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

If both women stay out of the race, NBC reported, it could leave the field without a female candidate, though Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) has expressed an interest in running.

According to exit polling, the midterm wins were generated by woman, with 60 percent of female voters supporting the Democratic choices on the ballot.

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One unnamed Democratic strategist who advised statewide candidates in the midterms put the problem in the simplest of terms.

Said the consultant, “Everyone’s waiting on Kamala and AOC. They’ll be building [their campaigns] around the two of them.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.