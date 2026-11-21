Amid wars in Ukraine and Iran, First Lady Melania Trump made a heartfelt pitch for peace at the New York City premiere of her Amazon series “Melania, The Series.”

“We live in a world that never stops moving. But life’s greatest moments belong to those who can stand still. In calmness, we can see beauty. In peace, we can see humanity,” Mrs. Trump told a packed audience in the Alice Tully Hall of Lincoln Center, unveiling her docu-series with Amazon.

“My work is demanding, and sometimes the challenges I face seem impossible. Still, even in the most difficult circumstances, I find the drive to achieve the impossible,” Mrs. Trump said. “I rely on my own strength and character. With conviction, courage, and relentless determination, I found a way forward where others could not.”

The call for peace comes as Mrs. Trump, in October, helped broker an historic ceasefire in the city of Oleshky, Ukraine — the first time in American history a first lady has secured a peace deal between two nations.

The ceasefire in Oleshky, Mrs. Trump’s office estimates, saved 800 lives as the deal required Ukrainian and Russian forces to temporarily halt all military action in the front-line city so that humanitarian aid could be delivered and civilian evacuation could occur.

“For a brief moment, the world stood still for Oleshky. 800 lives were saved,” Mrs. Trump said of the historic accomplishment:

After so many years of fighting the ceasefire brought a little bit of sunshine into lives which had been in the shadows of fear and war. The moment was very powerful for me because fighting and conflict have no value to the families on either side. Peace is rational. In the Oleshky Ceasefire we see the power of family, the restoration of trust, and the courage of young children who do not back down in the face of war. [Emphasis added]

Marc Beckman, Mrs. Trump’s senior advisor, told Breitbart News that the first lady has not only spoken of peace but helped deliver it through behind-the-scenes diplomatic work.

“First Lady Melania Trump’s call for peace at the premiere of ‘Melania, The Series’ delivered an unequivocal message to the world: Humanity must always prevail over war,” Beckman said.

“Her commitment to peace has been realized through decisive action and tangible results,” he continued. “Mrs. Trump has transformed the pursuit of peace into meaningful humanitarian achievements, from securing the ceasefire in Oleshky and saving 800 lives to reuniting 34 children separated from their families by the Russia-Ukraine war.”

Since the start of the war between Ukraine and Russia in February 2022, nearly 18,000 civilians have been killed while close to 60,000 civilians have been injured.

“Melania, The Series” centers on family, trust, pride, and honor, “four of the values we all hold in our hearts,” Mrs Trump said.

“They are also the foundation of the personal story I’m going to share with you tonight as part of ‘Melania, The Series,'” Mrs. Trump said, noting that her film, “Melania,” which premiered at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, in January of this year, “was a global success.”

“Number one worldwide and the highest box office opening for a documentary in fourteen years,” Mrs. Trump said.

Through her series, Mrs. Trump said she wants Americans “to explore the values that shape our lives through two episodes: Family & Trust and Pride & Honor.”

“Trust between a parent and child is established from the very beginning of life, without any words at all,” Mrs. Trump said. “All young children can feel a parent’s protection, love, and their willingness to sacrifice. That is the foundation of security which then passes down from generation to generation.”

“Pride & Honor explores the strength of character,” Mrs. Trump continued. “Honor should be earned between individuals through integrity, courage, and selflessness. I have learned to protect that distinction very carefully in business, in public life, and in every relationship. I stand firm and I am proud of my principles.”

Mrs. Trump said “Melania, The Series” invites Americans to see her world “through a new lens,” perhaps, a first-hand look.

“I hope my personal journey will inspire you to reflect on your own life, cherish the ones you love, and remain true to your beliefs,” Mrs. Trump said. “I am grateful for the hard work, dedication, and countless hours of all those involved in creating ‘Melania, The Series.’ I value my partnership with Amazon MGM — the best in Hollywood. And of course, to my co-producers — this has been quite the journey.”

“I encourage you all to find peace in yourself, your homes, and in your communities,” Mrs. Trump said. “It is up to you to choose peace over our differences. Life tests us all. Our circumstances challenge us every day. But walk through the fire of adversity with your unbreakable human spirit.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.