As an epidemic of “rampant” educator sexual abuse of students continues to afflict schools across the U.S., almost 300 districts in California are refusing a legal request to disclose the extent of the problem in their classrooms, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Of 321 districts subjected to a Public Records Act request by one of the country’s leading sexual abuse law firms, only 23 produced their files, and those which did revealed harrowing sexual abuse cases in their schools that go back two decades, according to Breitbart’s examination of refusal letters and the disclosed files.

California has essentially been designated ground zero in an investigation by the Trump administration’s Department of Education (ED) into the practice of enabling teachers and school employees not to be held accountable for sexually exploiting students of all ages, as Breitbart reported exclusively in September.

John Manly, the California and New York child abuse attorney who dispatched the legal letters of request, said the refusals reveal something about what’s going on in California, and likely other states as well.

“I think it says they’re hiding pedophiles and accused pedophile teachers from the public,” he told Breitbart News. “And I don’t have any question about that in my mind. What they’re doing is despicable. They don’t want the scandal. They cannot afford the truth.”

Not Limited to California

Revelation of the stonewalling by hundreds of California districts, with many of them employing the same elite law firms to author their denials, comes with the explosive news this week of a Virginia school district literally closing its doors as the result of a sex abuse scandal.

That debacle has resulted in three administrators being arrested, the superintendent, a principal, and school board members resigning, and more than 15 employees being put on leave — the disastrous fallout of the district failing to conduct proper background checks on more than 500 employees in the past three years.

The California disclosures, or lack of them, were generated by Manly, whose firm has represented plaintiffs nationwide in sexual abuse cases against the Catholic Church, school districts, private and public institutions, and even deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Defying state and federal laws, school administrators and teachers unions have been accused by both Manly’s firm and ED Secretary Linda McMahon of a practice called “passing the trash,” where a teacher, counselor, or administrator caught in a sex scandal with a student is transferred to another school or recommended as a good hire in another school district.

The department has launched a probe into California and some 20 districts across the U.S. after the practice was revealed in a “Dear Colleague” letter by McMahon sent to districts in August — the letter obtained by Breitbart News as part of an ongoing investigative series into educator sexual abuse in American schools.

This follows sweeping studies by leading researchers Charol Shakeshaft for the ED and John Jay College’s Elizabeth Jeglic who have called educator sexual misconduct “rampant” in U.S. schools, both large and small, urban and rural, public and private.

In her letter, McMahon claimed the “epidemic” is being enabled by “institutional silence and complacency” from school districts and teachers’ unions who collaborate “to shield their members from disciplinary actions.”

California Is Ground Zero

A civil rights investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) began in May, alleging administrators and the teachers’ union were “protecting sexual predators at the expense of students.” LAUSD did not comply with the records request.

McMahon also cited reporting that found at least 67 cases where the state of California has not revoked the professional licenses of educators after school districts determined they had sexually harassed students or committed other types of sexual misconduct this decade.

Twelve of those teachers remain working in education.

McMahon called such practices a failure of their “moral and legal responsibilities to parents and students.”

The refusal to comply with Manly’s request from California districts for their sexual abuse records over the past 21 years under the Public Records Act is daunting evidence that the practice of enabling and hiding sexual offenses by school administrations remains widespread, Manly said.

Challenge to Bernie Sanders

This week in an interview with Breitbart, Manly issued a challenge to the incoming chairman of the U.S. Senate’s education committee Barry Sanders, saying the only way parents will truly realize the scope of the threat to their children in school systems is a televised public hearing.

“I want to say if Senator Sanders, if he refuses to address this or hold a hearing on this as he should, then he has no moral standing to talk about the Trump administration or Jeffrey Epstien,” Manly said.

A department of education study, as Breitbart News reported, showed that one in ten students will have had sexual encounters with an educator by the time they graduate, which calculates to about five million students each year, according to Manly.

Manly continued, “Jeffrey Epstein is a horrific pedophile and it deserves to be investigated and there should be hearings. But holding those hearings, and at the same time ignoring the massive amount of children who are abused, is hypocritical and despicable. And, by the way, most of the victims are immigrants and minority children.”

Districts Stonewall With Employer Law Firms

Most of the California districts hired law firms to fight the public records requests, with five law firm templates accounting for the bulk of the denials.

The 300-attorney strong California firm of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud and Romo accounted for a whopping 72 district denials, as determined by Manly’s firm of Manly, Stewart, Finaldi and Thom.

Its district denial letters claimed the request called for districts to search for “a needle in a haystack” and said the request could be considered “objectionable and unduly burdensome.”

The northern California public agency called School & College Legal Services of California assisted 30 districts, calling the request a “fishing expedition” in its denials.

In the final count, 101 of the districts told the Manly firm to narrow the request and produced nothing, 60 produced only a Title IX coordinator’s name, 37 sent a 14-day extension letter and nothing after that, 10 refused every item in the request, and a whopping 68 missed the production deadline with no extension letter, essentially blowing off the request.

Districts Who Complied Revealed Shocking Cases

The districts that did disclose records presented harrowing patterns in education, where children arrive at school as required by law only to be part of a captive victim pool for predatory teachers and employees.

Weekly tabloid coverage of teacher sex scandals usually features attractive young women teachers having affairs with teenage boys. Those types of cases account for only a small percent of cases, a Breitbart News investigation into the problem revealed in March.

Still, the consequences of those cases leave emotional damage in victims that can persist into adulthood.

However, more often the perpetrators are male educators and the victims are not always teens.

Districts in California that complied with the request showed the following:

Records from the Beardsley School District of kindergarten through eighth grade in Bakersfield revealed three cases over the years, including a female junior high teacher who in 2015 alleged preyed on four victims but only got one year in jail. An assistant coach who now faces criminal charges allegedly groomed an eighth grader and abused her for five years.

Records from that district also showed an example of “passing the trash” with a sixth-grade teacher who was discovered trading alcohol for sex with a 16-year-old. It turns out the teacher had been pushed out of a Napa County school district in 2007 after police uncovered sexual messages he had sent to seven teenage girls on the old social media platform MySpace. Since his case was never reported to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing, the Beardsley district apparently had no way of knowing his troublesome history.

Records from the Reef-Sunset Unified District in Kings County showed a teacher charged in 2015 with “forcible lewd acts” on a child under 14, sexual “kidnapping,” and 14 counts of lewd acts on girls under 14. That was followed by another teacher in 2016 charged with 18 counts involving sex crimes against six children.

Records from the Caruthers Unified District in Fresno County showed a middle school teacher arrested for felony possession of child pornography which resulted in his teaching credential being revoked in 2022, though prosecutors could not find evidence that any students were involved.

Records from Thermalito Union Elementary in Butte County showed a paraeducator received a 2022 complaint for molesting a girl from second through fifth grade behind a screen in his classroom. Another girl’s report was never referred to police, though the educator was convicted and sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Records from Sierra Sands Unified District in Ridgecrest showed a junior varsity swim coach at a high school in 2021 was charged with repeated rape of a student and had a “reputation for abusing minors” that “was common knowledge within the school.” The file noted he was ultimately convicted of his crimes.

Virginia School District Shuts Down Over Scandal

Meanwhile, in Virginia, parents are stunned that Albemarle Public Schools abruptly closed its doors on Thursday and cancelled childcare and before- and after-school care programs in the district. The town of Charlottesville where the district is located has a population of some 46,000 residents.

The announcement has left parents scurrying to find childcare and other arrangements for their children.

“As a single parent, I have to go to work because I have deadlines,” Rashmi Ghei, a single mom, told Charlottesville Tomorrow. “I cannot manage my daughter’s learning during the day. If I cannot work, then I don’t get paid. My limited leave hours will not cover this unexpected closure.”

The move was made in the wake of a teacher sex scandal that also resulted in the indictment of three school administrators. The new administration discovered more than 500 employees had not been checked against the Child Protective Services Central Registry during the hiring process.

That registry tracks child abuse and neglect cases within the Department of Social Services, though the district reported that those employees were given criminal background checks.

“During a review of onboarding procedures, we found that the criminal background checks were administered, but the personnel responsible for submissions to Child Protective Services did not consistently follow established processes,” Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes said in the announcement. She has decided to “close all schools until we have this issue resolved.”

The district has an acting superintendent because of resignations following the arrest of former Social Emotional Learning Coach Michael Swiney who was indicted on 20 felony counts of sexual crimes involving at least seven children. That arrest followed former Woodbrook teacher Nicholas Clark being arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

As a result in October, an Albemarle County grand jury indicted three administrators — including the former Hollymead principal, the Title IX coordinator, and the deputy chief human resources officer — for failing to comply with Virginia’s mandatory child-abuse reporting laws.

Those indictments triggered a state-level intervention from the Virginia Department of Education. Acting Superintendent Dr. Chandra Hayes launched a comprehensive audit of human resources compliance and found that staff had failed to follow required protocols consistently.

“We cannot ask families to place their trust in us unless we can say with certainty that every required safeguard is in place,” Hayes wrote in a letter to families announcing the shutdown.

The Virginia district plans to reopen on November 30, pending confirmation on November 27 that every student-facing employee has cleared the registry.

California Teacher Background Checks Are Incomplete

The action in Virginia has some direct relevance to California schools.

Interestingly, as a matter of state policy California does not require districts to check with its child protective service agency when hiring a teacher as Virginia does. That means if the teacher is abusing someone at home or in the community outside of school, administrators would never know it, Manly said.

As for the lack of transparency, Manly said it reminds him of the secrecy practices that Catholic bishops used when Catholic adults began disclosing they were sexually abused as children by priests. His firm was involved in many of those abuse cases.

Leading ED researcher Charol Shakeshaft also made a daunting comparison between the problem in American schools and the Catholic scandal, with the church emerging as a favorite target of the legacy media in the 1980s and 90s.

Shakeshaft bemoaned the lack of mainstream media concern in National Review in 2006 and predicted the explosion of cases seen in the past two decades: “Think the Catholic Church has a problem? The physical sexual abuse of students in schools is likely more than 100 times the abuse by priests.”

Said Manly, “When an organization that is mandated by law to educate and protect children is asked, ‘How many pedophiles do you have,’ and asked to produce their records, and their response is silence and secrecy, you have a problem,” he said.

He concluded, “What you have is an epidemic.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.